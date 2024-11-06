World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder congratulated US President-Elect Donald Trump on his reelection in yesterday's presidential elections and stressed the importance of protecting American Jewish communities under the incoming administration.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his re-election. Through their votes, the American people have demonstrated their commitment to democracy and its values," Lauder stated.

“The World Jewish Congress looks forward to collaborating with the incoming administration to support and protect Jewish communities in the United States and around the world. At a time of rising antisemitism globally, it’s essential for the Jewish people to have a proven ally in the White House. Together, we can work toward a safer and more inclusive future for all,” he added.

Trump currently has 277 electoral votes according to most counts, surpassing the 270 needed to win the election. His victory became all-but-assured when he was declared the winner in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, which put him at 267 electoral votes. He was declared the winner of the election at large when Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes were declared for him.

Trump has small leads in the remaining swing states, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona. He may finish with as many as 312 electoral votes. In addition he currently has a four to five million vote lead in the popular vote. If this lead holds, it will be the first time he would win the popular vote in three elections and the first time a Republican has won the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate Trump on his reelection this morning.

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!" Netanyahu wrote.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!

"In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."