A small vigil outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Sunday saw members of the Sovereignty Movement call on the government to reject any proposal they believe could legitimize a Palestinian state. Speaking to Arutz Sheva from the protest, Nadia Matar, co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement, expressed disbelief that the issue had resurfaced after October 7.

"It's unbelievable. We can't believe that we are once again here in front of the Prime Minister's office, in front of the cabinet meeting, to come and warn against the pathway to a Palestinian state," Matar said. She recalled standing in similar protests during the governments of Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert. "Who would have believed that after October 7th, we are back talking about a pathway to a Palestinian state?"

According to Matar, the renewed discussion stems from a lapse in advocacy for applying Israeli sovereignty. "What happened is that we stopped talking about sovereignty. There's no vacuum. If we stop talking about the application of Israeli sovereignty over the land of Israel, then they start talking about a pathway to a Palestinian state."

She warned that even acknowledging such a pathway "basically legitimizes the existence of a fake Palestinian state," adding that future governments might remove restrictions and move ahead with statehood. "The state's purpose is the destruction of the state of Israel," she argued.

Matar said that while most government ministers oppose a Palestinian state, opposition alone is insufficient. "You also have to do something active to prevent it, and that's the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, because the entire land belongs to the Jewish people." She noted signs held by activists declaring, "Don't upset God. Don't go against the Bible."

Addressing claims that the government's position is influenced by President Trump, Matar insisted that responsibility rests with Israel's leadership. She said President Trump initially gave Israel "a green light" to act in Gaza but later changed course. "We are demanding from our Prime Minister. We don't come with any complaints to the President of America. He deals with what is important to him."

Matar argued that Prime Minister Netanyahu has previously stood firm on issues such as blocking Turkish and Qatari involvement in regional affairs, and could do the same regarding sovereignty. "If you are real friends of Israel, you will be against the Palestinian state, in favor of sovereignty," she said, asserting that sovereignty would not hinder normalization with Saudi Arabia. "If we have to choose between sovereignty and normalization, we will do what Minister Eli Cohen said: I prefer sovereignty."

Despite her criticism, Matar said the movement seeks to strengthen the government, not oppose it. "We have to remind them that they were brought into power because they're right-wing, they're in favor of sovereignty against the Palestinian state." She emphasized that the activists present "represent the majority of the Jewish people" and hope the warning sounded on Sunday "will be the last one."

Matar described the gathering not as a demonstration but as an ongoing "vigil of sounding the alarm" that began in 2011. She said the campaign will continue even after any government or Knesset vote. "It's not enough to vote for sovereignty. What needs to be done is to bring another 2 million Jews on Aliyah here to make sure there will always be an overwhelming Jewish majority."

She added that activists would work to ensure that Arabs in Judea and Samaria who supported the October 7 massacre relocate abroad. "There are 21 Arab countries. There are 49 Muslim countries. There's only one Jewish state from the river to the sea."

"We will always have an overwhelming Jewish majority under Israeli sovereignty," Matar concluded.