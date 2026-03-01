President Donald Trump said Sunday that the ongoing military campaign against Iran is expected to last “four weeks - or less," describing it as a defined process even as he confirmed the first American fatalities of the operation.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it would be four weeks or so. It’s always been about a four-week process, so - as strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks - or less," Trump said in an exclusive phone interview with the Daily Mail.

During the interview, the President also addressed the deaths of three US servicemembers killed in action. They have not yet been publicly identified.

“They're great people," Trump said. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuously - it could happen again."

Trump noted that these were the first American casualties of his second term, after earlier operations this year were conducted without US fatalities.

“We've done pretty well," he said, adding of the fallen troops, “they're great people, with outstanding records, outstanding."

Asked about the progress of the strikes, Trump told the Daily Mail he believed the campaign was unfolding according to plan.

“No, I think it’s going as per planned. You know, other than we took out their entire leadership - far, far more than what we thought. Looks like 48," he stated.

The President said he remains open to renewed talks with Iran, though he questioned the timing of any outreach.

“I don’t know," Trump said when asked whether negotiations would resume soon. “They want to, they want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week not this week."

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said he was consulting with military leaders and expected to address the American public again.

“I’m getting ready to do so," he said. “I’m with the generals right now, just to give a little bit of an update. So I’ll be doing that now, I’ll be doing that right after this call, as a matter of fact."

Trump confirmed that administration officials have been in contact with the families of the fallen servicemembers.

“And I’ll be meeting with their families at the appropriate time," he said, adding that he may travel to Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of the troops’ remains or invite the families to the White House.

He also expressed hope regarding developments in Iran following the strikes.

“I do," Trump said when asked whether democracy could emerge in Iran. “It’ll be very interesting to watch. But a lot of things could happen, and a lot of very positive things could happen."