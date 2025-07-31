At least 23 people were injured, some seriously, when a thrill ride snapped in half mid-cycle at an amusement park in Saudi Arabia.

The incident occurred at the Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia, the Khaleej Times reported. A video posted to social media shows the attraction '360 Degrees,' a swinging pendulum ride, snapping while at the top of its arc and crashing to the ground with dozens of people on board.

A piece of the pole that broke off also struck several people who were standing nearby.

At least three people are in critical condition following the accident. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the serious malfunction.