At least three people were shot at a popular amusement park in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, near Pittsburgh, which was having its 'Phantom Fall Fest' ahead of Halloween next month.

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his thigh. A 39-year-old man was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. A minor suffered a grazing gunshot wound.

Police have said that they believe the shooting was started during an altercation between two groups at the park.

The shooting caused a panic, with park guests fleeing the scene, a park employee told WPXI.

“I didn’t know where people were running, and next thing you know everyone is hiding and there’s just cops everywhere and everyone is in, like, a chaos," the employee said.

In 2015, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting Kennywood was randomly shot in the chest by someone outside the park.