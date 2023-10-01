The "kumba" rollercoaster at the Superland amusement park in Rishon Lezion became stuck mid-ride on Sunday.

Footage on social media shows the rollercoaster suspended midair, while dozens of passengers hang down from it, waiting for the ride to move.

The "kumba" reaches a height of 50 meters, and travels at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

After a minute, the rollercoaster resumed operations, and it seems that the suspension was the result of a prank, after a person pressed the emergency button.

Superland responded: "The emergency button on the 'kumba' rollercoaster was accidentally pressed, and the rollercoaster stopped for a minute or two. The people were sitting in a comfortable fashion, the rollercoaster restarted - there was not, and is not, any technical problem with the ride."