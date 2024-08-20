Delta Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will not resume flights to and from Israel in early September as it had previously stated and will instead only resume flights in October.

As a result of Delta's decision, El Al will remain the only airline that flies between Israel and the US for at least another month.

Delta announced it would be suspending flights to and from Israel in response to Iran's threat to launch a large-scale attack against Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of July.

On August 5, Delta announced that flights would remain suspended for all of August.

United Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirati Fly Dubai, British Airway, Air India, and Wizz Air have also suspended flights to Israel in light of the current security situation. American Airlines has announced that it will not resume flights to and from Israel until Spring 2025.