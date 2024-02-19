Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad debated on the Hazinor television program with UNRWA-Gaza spokesman Adnan Abu Hamza, who refused to condemn Hamas and did not succeed in explaining why his organization's institutions collaborate with the terror organization.

"Adnan, we know the truth, what they teach in the (UNRWA) schools and certainly in Gaza. Why can't you be truthful with the residents of the State of Israel and with the Palestinians? Tell them 'We at UNRWA are controlled by the Hamas terror organization, they dictate to us what to say, they dictate to us what to teach, and they dictate to us who to place in our organization," Haddad opened.

In response, Abu Hamza claimed: "Just a few hours ago, one of the Palestinian organizations accused us of collaborating with the Zionist enemy."

Haddad did not let up. "To UNRWA, is Hamas a terror organization? Yes or no?" he asked, as the UNRWA spokesman evaded the question: "That's not up to me to answer. That isn't my job."

Haddad asked: "As a person, you can't manage to say that Hamas is a terror organization? I was in Gaza, I was in your organization's schools, I saw the tunnel shafts and the terror that emanated from them." The spokesman replied: "You're talking about 12 people out of 30 thousand."

The show's host continued: "Are you prepared to condemn what Hamas did on October 7th? To say that there was a massacre and that you condemn it? Your organization supports terrorism."

"We don't support terrorism. If we weren't in Gaza someone else would be there instead," claimed Abu Hamza.

Haddad responded: "You are just not doing your job. You did not settle any Palestinian refugees, you did not advance any education to partnership or coexistence, and at the same time, you allowed Hamas to use your infrastructure to advance terrorism. Any claim that you didn't know about it is a lie and a falsehood."