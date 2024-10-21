Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, submitted a letter of complaint to the UN Secretary-General following the report on the ‘Right to Food,' which claims that Israel is committing genocide through starvation.

“This disgraceful report is an attempt to re-write the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and promote incitement against the State of Israel,” Danon said. "Instead of identifying general trends related to the right to food of everyone, in accordance with the decision of the Human Rights Council, the report is a political manifesto under the guise of a factual manifesto whose sole purpose is to distort Jewish and Israeli history and promote anti-semitic narratives.”

Ambassador Danon added, “Additionally, the report fails to mention the starvation of the hostages whom are still being held captive by the Hamas terror organization; and it fails to mention Hamas’ responsibility for the inadequate distribution and looting of the humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

The Ambassador concluded with a request for the Secretary-General to retract the submission of the report to the General Assembly and to publicly condemn the antisemitic illustrations that appear in it: "It is shameful that such a publication was transmitted on your behalf to the General Assembly.