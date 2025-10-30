The IDF's 36th Division has opened an investigation after footage from the Gaza Strip showed IDF engineering vehicles flying flags with an image of the Holy Temple on them.

According to Galei Tzahal, the investigation found that a reservist in the division distributed the flags, which were flown from the vehicles in the field.

The IDF noted that the soldier's commanders were "aware of the matter" and will hold a discussion with him, during which they will ask that he immediately stop distributing the flags.

It was further stated that if the incident continues, it will be handled “in accordance with military orders.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response: “This is an incident that does not align with the values of the IDF. The incident will be investigated and handled accordingly.”