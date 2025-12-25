Dr Anjuli Pandavar is a British writer and social critic who holds a PhD in political economy. She was born into a Muslim family in apartheid South Africa, where she left Islam in 1979. Anjuli is preparing to convert to Judaism. She is one of the staunchest defenders of Israel and a constructive critic of the Jewish state when she believes it is warranted. She owns and writes on Murtadd to Human , where she may be contacted.

Tasnim Mahmoud Sammak is to Australia what Sophia Butt is to Europe, the glamorous and insidious crème de la crème of da’wah (jihad-of-the-tongue) . They couch their psychological attacks on their target populations in rich sociological and activist verbiage, delicately balancing outrage with hurt, and casting themselves on the same side as their target populations against some false or imagined enemy.

So it is that in the wake of the Bondi Beach jihad massacre of Jews on the first night of Hanukkah, Muslims in Australia quickly realised that they had jumped the gun: the Australian kufaar (heretic) had not yet been sufficiently demoralised with guilt over they past and paralysed with fear of offending “their” victims, to allow a Muslim celebration of the Bondi massacre, as they had after the massacre of Jews on October 7.

They lay low and waited it out, except that over the ensuing days, the kufaar neither capitulated nor fractured. If anything, they united, and worse than that, they saw the Bondi attack not only as an attack on the Jews, but as an attack on Australia. It was not only the Jews who were going to go down, but their entire country, society and civilisation, all of it. After all, the tragic example of Western Europe’s Muslim takeover is right before our eyes.

The Australian Muslims went to ground; it was time for damage-control.

This was no occasion for brainless embarrassments like Yassmin Abdel-Magied. It was time to bring out the da’wah big guns, Muslims who could actually hold a conversation, provided they stick narrowly to sociological and activist jargon, hence, “Tasnim Mahmoud Sammak, ...a Palestinian Muslim academic and educator working on issues of anti-racism, solidarity and radical youth narratives.” Thus the Australian “progressive” journal Overland, where Sammak is a regular contributor. Its Summer 2023/4 edition, right after the Palestinian Arab massacre of Jews on October 7, featured a cover image of precisely the kind of thing she would have the world believe is a force for good in the world: a pro-Palestinian demonstration complete with flags, a giant keffiyeh and BDS banner in front of Starbucks.

Sammak’s 18 December 2025 da’wah (jihad-of-the-tongue) piece in Overland, “ Blaming Palestine solidarity for the Bondi massacre helps, not curbs, antisemitism ,” opens with the following paragraph:

“I stand with my Jewish brothers, sisters and siblings in this time of accelerating and reverberating racial violence - violence that has been warned about. I mourn the erased Aboriginal lives murdered in increasing deaths in custody, the forgotten Muslim martyrs of the Christchurch massacre of 15 March, 2019 and the victims of the most recent antisemitic Bondi Beach massacre on the first day of Hanukkah.”

I can devote the next ten pages to unpicking this paragraph, for it is jam-packed with jihad, but I shall limit myself to the highlights, for I want to address this whole psychological attack on the Australian people.

I stand with my Jewish brothers, sisters and siblings...

Sammak states explicitly that she is a Muslim. Her religious law, Shari’a, forbids Muslims from affinity with non-Muslims. More than that, Shari’a obligates her to hate the infidel, especially Jews. What does this self-confessed Muslim mean that she stands with “my Jewish brothers, sisters and siblings”?

The real message:

When their jihad is at risk of exposure, Muslims:

“Are allowed to show friendship to the disbelievers outwardly, but never inwardly. For instance, ... “We smile in the face of some people, although our hearts curse them.” ... “The Taqiyya is allowed until the Day of Resurrection.” (Tafsir Ibn Kathir, exegesis of Qur’an 3:28).

Quran verse 3:28 says:

“Let not the believers take unbelievers for their friends in preference to believers. Whoever does that has no connection with Allah, unless you are guarding yourselves against them, taking security. Allah bids you to beware of him. To Allah is the journeying.” (My emphasis)

Muslims jumped the gun with their Bondi massacre. The first night of Hanukkah was an opportunity they could not pass up (just as Yahya Sinwar could not pass up Simchat Torah in 2023, something Overland celebrated on its cover). The Australian kufaar responded with a unity that blindsided the Muslims, threatening to blow their jihad wide open. Qur’an 3:28 therefore commands, “guarding yourselves against them, taking security,” by feigning affinity.

When Sammak declares, “I stand with my Jewish brothers, sisters and siblings,” she is simply doing what her religion commands her to do under the circumstances: Save Islam, whatever it takes.

...in this time of accelerating and reverberating racial violence...

The real message:

Sammak performs a nimble triple-step here. Step One: generalise away from the specifics, that is, obscure who committed the massacre and why. Step Two: recast the massacre in different terms. Step Three: identify different perpetrators and different victims. The victims of the Bondi Beach massacre thus transform from Jews into Aboriginals, Muslims and Jews, while the perpetrators transform from Muslims into white colonisers, “Islamophobes” and Jews. Well done, Sammak!

Lies-the contrary of objective truth, rather than what Muslims do not want said-cannot stand forever, no matter how comprehensive the system shoring them up. By their very nature, lies beg exposure. They are inherently unstable in that they set up an immediate and permanent tension with something irrefutable that contradicts them. Lies need effort to protect them from erosion and collapse, whereas truth stands unaided. Nothing can be produced that will contradict the truth, save for a deeper truth, so that those who would wish the truth done away with must either destroy the bearer of truth, or make truth inaccessible by destroying all record of it, or by shutting down the senses, which all amounts to the same thing.

And when all of this is done, the truth remains the truth, albeit covered in blood, bones and ash for generations. It will remain the truth until rediscovered, to be the foundations of the restored sane world we are now so self-righteously handing over to “a combination of Fascisms.” In Looking Back, George Orwell warns:

“…Against that …world in which black may be white tomorrow, …there are in reality only two safeguards. One is that however much you deny the truth, the truth goes on existing, as it were, behind your back, and you consequently can’t violate it… The other is that so long as some parts of the earth remain unconquered, the liberal tradition can be kept alive. Let Fascism, or possibly even a combination of several Fascisms, conquer the whole world, and those two conditions no longer exist.” (My emphasis)

This “combination of Fascisms” looms large, as we observe in Tasnim Sammak, inversion of reality, in which lies may be dressed up as truth and truth vilified as lies; victims may be presented as perpetrators and perpetrators may masquerade as victims.

Sammak manages to couple her da’wah to the thought-control of political correctness and multiculturalism to construct a reality that advances the cause of Islam. The near-universal expectation that Israelis be concerned for the “innocent Palestinians” and, along with the rest of the world, forget about October 7, now re-emerges as an expectation that Jews be concerned for Muslims and, along with the rest of the Australia, forget about the Bondi massacre. Once reality has been inverted, the rest is easy.

Antisemitism is on the rise and it must be addressed actively and widely. The international Palestine solidarity movement has played a proactive role in this effort...

The Real Message:

Sammak can now turn the plight of the Jews against the Jews, or she can at least try. Disingenuously, she credits the “international Palestine solidarity movement,” the most vociferous advocates of “globalise the intifada,” with spearheading the fight against antisemitism! Of course, to recognise the slogan Globalise the Intifada! as a call to genocide of the Jews cannot be a positive thing in light of how non-Muslim Australia, Labour and Green politicians excepted, responded to the massacre, and so must be taqiyya-ed away as “smears,” rather than claimed as a rallying cry: “despite smears which attribute the rise of antisemitism to [Palestinian] solidarity”.

violence that has been warned about.

The real message:

The passive voice is significant. She avoids identifying who warned against the violence. She can now cast the common enemy of Muslims, Jews and the oppressed minorities as “racism” and the warnings as about smears of racism, rather than the jihad violence that the warnings were actually about:

“To effectively make progress against racism, these smears should not be given weight, yet they are gaining a hold on Australian public discourse. In the aftermath of the Bondi Beach massacre, NSW Premier Chris Minns, echoing accusations made by Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeated unsubstantiated claims that protests are to blame for the rise in racism.”

The reality is that Islam has a doctrine of genocide of the Jews expressed in a genocide hadith and that no Muslim will repudiate, today expressed as Globalise the Intifada! that led to the Manchester murder of Jews on Yom Kippur, the Bondi Beach massacre of Jews on Hanukkah and all the other massacres we are soon to witness. We can be confident of this because the genocide hadith says:

“The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: 'Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.'” (Sahih Muslim 6985)

No Muslim, no matter how “moderate,” will repudiate this hadith, because a Muslim is commanded to accept without question anything that Islam commands or asserts. Sammak has good reason not to mention this. Despite all these obfuscations, Sammak has her work cut out. The Australians are neither as demoralised as the Western Europeans, nor as naïve as the Americans.

The Bondi Beach massacre came too early because the Australians are still able to join the dots and are not yet afraid to speak their minds. Sammak is left with no choice but to go on a vilification spree against Australians who have joined the dots and have spoken their minds, starting with the Australian Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal, whom she quotes as saying:

“There is a progression: we had the rally on the forecourt of the Opera House [celebrating October 7 with chants of “Gas the Jews!” AP], and then we’ve had lots of demonstrations and lots of hate, chants of hate against the Jews [and attacks on synagogues, AP] - and words matter. We’ve learnt that from history. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. And then if you take the march across the Harbour Bridge, behind terrorist symbols, and then you go to Bondi, you can see the progression.”

Sammak complains that “Multiple right-wing politicians and figures have echoed this antisemitism theory,” and goes on to quote, “Zionist Jewish representatives such as Australia Israel Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) Executive Manager Joel Burnie,” as saying:

“...through all the warnings, through all the meetings and through all the pleading with federal and state government and authorities to do more to protect us, to stop the pro-Palestinian marches in the streets of Melbourne and Sydney and allowing them to spew their hatred. False claims of genocide, false claims of war crimes … this campaign to dehumanise Jewish people led these two terrorists to go out, on a Sunday afternoon, in our country.”

This brings us to the deep, dark pit that is Tasnim Mahmoud Sammak’s mind and the alt-reality festering there. Nothing that Muslims do can ever be bad. Allah has chosen their hands as the instrument by which the world will be cleansed of all that Allah hates, i.e., all that is not Muslim. Their scriptures command them to raid, plunder, destroy, rape, enslave and a great deal more, all in the cause of Allah. Such acts are, therefor, acts of worship, holy. In her mind, the Palestine Arab solidarity movement is the victim of two years of injustice because they have done nothing wrong. If Muslims are prevented from perpetrating these injustices on non-Muslims, they genuinely feel themselves the victims of injustice. “Moderates” and “extremists” deal with this feeling in different ways.

“This discourse follows two years of demonisation of the Palestine solidarity movement in so-called Australia - a movement that has been met with heavy repression, condemnation, negative reporting and efforts to deny protest permits. In Victoria, the Labour Government is already in the process of introducing anti-protest laws on the back of racist moral panic about weekly “hateful” Palestine solidarity demonstrations in central Melbourne.”

Similar to MK Mansour Abbas during his 2020 Knesset address, at the point of highest righteous indignation, Sammak is able to turn a Jewish plea for justice into a Palestinian Arab plea for justice: “The Palestine solidarity movement... has forwarded mechanisms for justice and accountability that... pressure all levels of government to defend the Palestinian people.”

Incidentally, in the Shari’a manual, Reliance of the Traveller, the chapter dealing with jihad is titled “Justice”. Having staked her claim to the moral high ground, Sammak can now, again just as Mansour Abbas before her, deliver the coup de grâce, her authority:

“As a Palestinian and Muslim organiser, I have also been engaged in these “globalising” solidarity efforts and have been clear about where responsibility lies for the Gaza Genocide. It lies with the perpetrators of crimes against humanity and those in positions of power who arm and fund them. I have supported the sanctioning of Israeli soldiers and settlers, a legitimate measure that affords accountability. I have called for university divestment from weapons partnerships to uphold legal and moral obligations. I have also upheld the Palestinian right to resist occupying forces.”

Unfortunately for Sammak, some of us know enough about Islam and Muslims to know that her jihad of the tongue and the Bondi murderers’ jihad of the sword form two sides of the same jihad coin. Each side is indispensable to the other, for if the jihad killing did not take place, both Sammak and the killers would be guilty.

To put it in terms the Western mind can comprehend, the “extremists” and the “moderates” would both have sinned, in short, each needs the other’s activity. It is therefor in Sammak’s interest, as much as it is in the interest of all Muslims, whatever kind of Muslim they profess to be, that the Bondi Beach massacre took place-properly timed, of course-but according to Sammak’s taqiyya, the unjustly-treated Palestine solidarity movement smells of roses:

“The Palestine solidarity movement has not promoted, encouraged or condoned attacks on Jews or Jewish sites. In instances where opposition to local Zionism is deemed necessary, there has been direct instruction about the moral approach to this. When counter pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests took place, movement leaders actively sought to prevent physical confrontations, both at Caulfield and Bondi. When the Palestinian-owned Burgertory branch in Caulfield was firebombed and an antiracist protest took place that resulted in the evacuation of a synagogue, an apology was made to local Jews for the unintended impact they faced. When the Adass Israel Synagogue of Melbourne was firebombed, representatives of the Palestine solidarity movement spoke against these acts at the Free Palestine protests and invited Jewish voices to share their experiences and views with the wider movement.”

Tellingly, Sammak was careful not to mention, Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Muslim man seen wresting the gun from one of the jihad terrorist during the Bondi massacre, an act strictly forbidden and a profound disgrace that puts all Muslims at risk of sin.

But it is also forbidden for a Muslim to cause fitna, strife, amongst Muslims, and Sammak is not going to be the architect of her own undoing by going so far as to either praise or condemn Al-Ahmed. Outside of Australia, Al-Ahmed is viciously vilified as a traitor to Islam. Frustratingly, many Western liberals, with much relief and little knowledge, will see this one Muslim’s action as vindicating all Muslims, including the two Muslim killers and the Muslim crowds spewing their nauseating Jew-hatred on the steps of the Opera House. To those who refuse to see Islam and Muslims as the problem, Al-Ahmed is a Muslim and the two killers are “Islamists.” It’s neat-phew!-but it’s hogwash, stupid, cowardly hogwash. They contort themselves to maintain the not-all-Muslims mantra as paramount over all other considerations, thereby doing Sammak’s da’wah for her. She took the win. Why not.

Tasnim Sammak suffers from what all “thinking Muslims” suffer: the inability to distinguish between objective truth and allegiance. To a Muslim, truth = allegiance / allegiance = truth. Any statement that, in Muslim eyes, implies anything negative about Islam or Muslims is necessarily untrue, since it ventures disloyalty towards Muslims and treachery towards Islam. Da’wah can, therefore, never be based on either fact or sound reasoning. For a population to become susceptible to da’wah, it must first become indifferent towards facts and devoid of sound reasoning. This seems to have become the condition of most Western populations, especially those of Western Europe, New Zealand, Canada and significant parts of the United States, hence the success of da’wah in these places. It is, after all, Western liberals who invented “Islamism” and “Islamists” so as to protect “Muslims” and “Islam,” and thereby avoid the unpleasant business of getting real about either.

One of the most significant manifestations of Western indifference towards facts and lack of sound reasoning is the valuing of opinion over knowledge. The myth of “Islamism” and “Islamists” persists, because those who cling to it simply cannot stomach the idea of Muslims being a problem. There is no limit to the latitude they are prepared to grant to preserve their “moderate” Muslims. In their eyes, a Muslim does not have to do saintly things to be a saint, he merely must not do grotesquely evil things. Evil things, such as polygamy beating your wife, killing your daughters or raping children, are all ok. At least it’s not extremist, like plowing trucks into pedestrians, shooting into a crowd on a beach or burning whole families alive.

For jihad, “Palestine” has been the goose that lays the golden egg. Sammak is not about to lose all that just because two of her Muslim brothers got ahead of themselves. Seeing the writing on the wall for the Palestine Arab protests, she had to strike pre-emptively: “I would argue that antiracism demands more space for opposition and engagement, not less.”

Beyond this, her exhortation begins to verge on the comical. “The Free Palestine protests have been a vital site amidst a deteriorating political climate where solidarity and compassion are forged.” It is not clear by what cognitive acrobatics the words Palestine and compassion can end up in the same sentence. The most disgusting Muslim attacks on Al-Ahmed are from Sammak’s beloved Palestinians!

Probably the most difficult thing for non-Muslims to understand is that Al-Ahmed did not do what he did because he is a Muslim, he did what he did because his humanity had broken free from where it had been crippled and incarcerated during his childhood in madrassa. It was either sufficiently intact or had sufficiently recovered from Islam for him to act as a human being, rather than as a Muslim. Muslims reacted to him exactly as they do to anyone who leaves Islam.

“It is in these protests that antisemitism has been openly countered, across months of deep pain and anguish for Middle Eastern, Muslim and Jewish people.” And how did these “months of deep pain... for Muslim and Jewish people,” start? Just like Muslims had to cause the October 7 massacre to be forgotten, so too must Sammak cause the Bondi Beach massacre to be forgotten. The rest is pure sociological twaddle.

In the end, Sammak treats us to a final taqiyya flourish:

“Dangerously, it [the demonisation of our activities] gives cover to the War on Terror apparatus despite its grave injustices and clear role in subjecting the Global South to a reality of occupation, authoritarianism and exploitation, with little avenue for dignified existence outside of the interests of Empire.” (My emphasis)

A bit more honest would have been:

Dangerously, it [the pursuit of our da’wah] gives cover to jihad terror activity despite its grave injustices and clear role in subjecting the kufaar to a reality of occupation, authoritarianism and exploitation, with little avenue for dignified existence outside of the interests of Islam.