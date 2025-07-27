US Senator Lindsey Graham R-SC) compared Israel's efforts to end the war against the Hamas terrorist organization to the Allied decapitation of the governments of Berlin and Tokyo at the end of World War Two.

During an interview on NBC News, Graham praised Israel's recent efforts to provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza. "I talked to [World Food Programme Executive Director] Cindy McCain last night. Here's some good news for the people in Gaza. Humanitarian corridors are now gonna be open. Israel's gonna work with the UN [and] the World Food Program to get some food in to these people who need it."

However, he stated that a change in strategy to focus on the defeat of Hamas rather than a negotiated ceasefire was being made by both the US and Israeli governments.

"I think President Trump has come to believe, and I've certainly come to believe, there's no way you're gonna negotiate an end to this war with Hamas," he said. "Hamas is a terrorist organization who is chartered to destroy the State of Israel. They're religious Nazis. They hold Israeli hostages."

" I think Israel's come to conclude that they can't achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel, and that they're going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin; take the place by force, then start over again, presenting a better future for the Palestinians, hopefully having the Arabs take over the West Bank and Gaza," Senator Graham stated.

"I think ... you're going to see a chance in tactics, a full military effort by Israel to take Gaza down like we did in Tokyo and Berlin," he concluded.