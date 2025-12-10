Police on Tuesday evening arrested two suspects for assaulting officers at a checkpoint at the exit from the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva, established as part of Operation New Order.

According to police, one suspect cursed and spat at the officers, while the other attempted to prevent the arrest and attack them.

A police statement read, “Officers from the National Guard, operating as part of the ‘New Order’ operation initiated by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Commissioner Dani Levi, were conducting inspections at a concrete barrier checkpoint at the exit from Tel Sheva. At one point, a vehicle arriving at the checkpoint refused to comply with the officers’ instructions. One of the passengers began cursing and spitting at the officers, exited the vehicle, and assaulted them. The officers subdued and arrested him. Immediately afterward, the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to interfere with the arrest; he too was detained. Both suspects have been transferred for investigation.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir expressed support for the officers, stating: “Anyone who raises a hand against police will be arrested. There is a new order in the Negev.”