Bereaved families, rabbis, ministers, and Knesset members marched Tuesday together with thousands of citizens in Sderot, calling on the government to take action to establish Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip.

The marchers arrived in Sderot by buses and private vehicles from across the country. The organizers emphasize that the march is coordinated with the security forces and has received all necessary security approvals.

Among the participants in the march are bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the defense of the settlements around Gaza and in fighting during the Swords of Iron war, ministers, rabbis, Knesset members, public figures, residents of the Gaza region, and soldiers who participated in battles. The bereaved families also called for the public to join the march.

The march began at 12:00 from the Sderot Sapir parking lot, and at 13:00 from the Music Park (family track). Around 14:00, a closing rally was held in Sderot Square under the slogan "Returning Home."

During the march, air raid sirens sounded, warning of incoming rockets. The marchers stopped and laid flat on the ground, covering their heads with their hands.

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that three missiles had been fired at the city and intercepted.

Yehuda Ben-David from the Nachala movement stated: "The amazing response and registration for the march suggest that the people of Israel demand its leaders to return home to the Gaza region. The IDF is currently conquering the northern part of the strip for the third time in seven months. The people of Israel understand that only broad Jewish settlement can counteract Hamas and bring security to the State of Israel."