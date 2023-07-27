Former Supreme Court judge Menachem Mazuz, who served as Attorney General during the protests against the Disengagement Law and supported the sending of thousands to detention for blocking roads, claimed that until the evening after the law reducing the use of the reasonableness standard was approved, there were no significant attempts to block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

"I don't remember being told in advance that roads would be blocked. The only time I remember that the road was blocked for a significant period of time was right in the evening after the reasonableness standard law was passed, and it was an unusual event," said Mazuz in an interview with Channel 12 News.

Hebrew video:

