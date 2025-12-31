Two residents of eastern Jerusalem, aged 17 and 20, were arrested after they were filmed pulling a mezuzah, a sacred religious item containing a parchment with verses from the Torah, off a residential building in Bnei Brak and throwing it in the trash.

The arrest was conducted by the Bnei Brak Municipal Policing Force together with municipal inspectors.

The incident was discovered thanks to a video that was published on social media showing the two in the act.

Following the video's publication, the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan Police opened an investigation, and within a short time, the officers and municipal inspectors managed to locate the suspects.

The two were arrested and taken for questioning at the police station on suspicion of offending public sensibilities.

As part of the investigation, authorities are examining whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader pattern of damage to religious symbols.