In a notable visit to Bnei Brak, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading Lithuanian rabbinic authority, at his residence on Rab Sher Street. The private meeting lasted approximately 25 minutes and focused on the central role of Torah study in Jewish life.

Rabbi Lando used the opportunity to deliver a heartfelt message to President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of Torah scholars to the Jewish people. He expressed concern over the current challenges facing the religious community in Israel, particularly legal actions taken against yeshiva students.

“Please tell him that the people of Israel live and endure thanks to the Torah,” said Rabbi Lando. “Torah scholars are our guardians. Their status must be protected and their value upheld.”

He further shared his distress over recent developments in Israel's judicial system, which he said have led to arrest warrants being issued against Torah students.

Ambassador Huckabee responded with empathy, stating, “I understand and agree that without the Torah and its scholars, nothing has value.”

Rabbi Lando also conveyed his appreciation to President Trump for his steadfast support of Israel. “A blessing upon the kingdom of kindness—for President Trump and for you—for your commitment to truth and peace in the world,” he said.

Rabbi David Hofstedter, president of the Dirshu organization and a Toronto-based rabbinic leader, provided translation during the meeting.

A close aide to the ambassador noted that Huckabee listened attentively and showed sincere interest in the haredi lifestyle and the unique role of yeshivot. He also asked several questions to better understand the community's values and challenges.

At the conclusion of the visit, Rabbi Lando offered a blessing for Ambassador Huckabee’s success in strengthening ties between American Jewry and Israel. He reiterated the hope that the ambassador would advocate for greater support of the Torah world.