Israel's Health Ministry on Sunday reported that a measles patient was present at an event held last Tuesday in the “Keter Harimon” hall on Aharonowitz Street 10 in Bnei Brak.

The event took place starting at 11:00 p.m. The Health Ministry requests that anyone who was in the hall during that time verify that they are vaccinated against measles according to the updated recommendations.

The Ministry also stated that guests who were present in the hall during the above time are requested to contact the “Kol Habriut” hotline in order to receive guidance regarding their vaccination status and possible exposure risk.

“Measles is a disease that can be prevented through a safe and effective vaccine,” the Health Ministry stressed. “Early medical evaluation in the case of symptoms or suspected exposure may save lives.”

Measles vaccines are routinely given to children at the ages of one year and six years. However, since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry has moved the age of the second dose to 1.5 years, and allowed an initial first dose to be administered to infants aged 6-11 months. This "bonus" dose is not counted as one of the routine vaccinations, and is only given in outbreak areas or to infants who are traveling abroad or to affected areas.

Cities defined as being in outbreak status include Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof Hagalil, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, Safed, Netivot, Haifa, Tiberias, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, and Tekoa.

In these areas, residents can receive vaccinations at Tipat Halav (Mother and Child) clinics, health maintenance organization (HMO) clinics, and special measles vaccination centers, with no appointment required.

The Ministry advises unvaccinated individuals and parents of infants aged 6-11 months who received only one dose to avoid large gatherings in outbreak cities due to high risk of exposure.