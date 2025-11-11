IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee will soon be leaving his post after 20 years of serving as the face of the IDF in the Arab world.

In recent years, Adraee has become one of the most well-known Israelis in the Arab world. He runs popular social media accounts with millions of followers across the Middle East.

During the current war, Adraee stood out especially for being the source of public warnings to enemy populations in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and even Iran, calling them to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.

Adraee’s exposure in the Arab media was unprecedented: he appeared on major television programs, in newspaper cartoons, online videos, and in analyses by senior figures in Arab media, who saw him as a clear symbol of Israel’s presence in the regional arena.

Over the years, Adraee was subject to threats and even attempts on his life, and at times, he had to be assigned personal security.

Adraee is expected to coordinate the timing of his retirement with IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, and a successor will soon be appointed in his place.