IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated during a security briefing that maintaining security control over the northern perimeter of the Gaza Strip is necessary in order to maximize the IDF's ability to defend Israeli communities along the Gaza-Israel border, Channel 12's Almog Boker reported.

Zamir emphasized that given the defensive concept required in Gaza, and in order to secure forward defense lines, it is strategically important to maintain control of northern Gaza, so as to be able to defend the Israeli towns on the border.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed that Zamir had told him the northern perimeter of Gaza should be annexed for security purposes.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the ceasefire negotiations, Hamas is demanding the reopening of the Rafah Crossing to allow Gazans, including terrorists, to return to Gaza. It is believed that Israel is unlikely to oppose this demand.

If implemented, it would mark the first time since the war began that Gazans would be permitted to reenter Gaza via Rafah. This development would effectively create a breach along the Philadelphi Route into Gaza, despite the fact that Israeli forces still control parts of the corridor.