On Tuesday, the IDF's Southern Command completed an inquiry regarding the mortar which hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza City on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The inquiry revealed that during operational activity by IDF troops in the area of Gaza City, the church was accidentally hit due to an unintentional deviation of munitions. The impact caused damage to the structure and injured several Gazan civilians.

During the operation, adjustments were made to improve the accuracy of fire, and following the incident, guidelines for opening fire near religious buildings, shelters, and other sensitive sites were further clarified.

"We emphasize, in accordance with the request of representatives of the Patriarch in Jerusalem, the IDF, via COGAT, has facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid, including food, medical equipment, and medication, to the Holy Family Church in Gaza," the IDF said.

"Additionally, in recent days the IDF coordinated the entry of a delegation on behalf of the Greek and Latin Patriarchs, accompanied by a group of Christian clergy to visit the Latin Church in the Strip. Furthermore, the IDF coordinated the evacuation of the injured from the incident for further medical treatment.

"The IDF directs its military strikes solely at military targets and works to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure as much as possible, including religious institutions.

"The IDF regrets any harm caused to civilians."