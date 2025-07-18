The IDF on Friday evening, shortly after 10:20 p.m., identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, adding that aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Shortly afterwards, sirens sounded in central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, as well as in Jerusalem and in the Shfela regions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said at 10:28 p.m., "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF."

It added that sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

At 10:36 p.m., the Home Front Command said that the incident has concluded and residents are permitted to leave protected spaces.

Magen David Adom said that no reports were received about injuries.

Top Houthi official Hezam al-Asad, who often posts messages threatening Israel on X, wrote following Friday’s missile attack, "The Yemeni people, under their courageous leadership and armed forces, will not abandon Gaza."

