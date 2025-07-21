A driver who struck a 73-year-old woman while running a red light at an intersection received an extremely lenient sentence, despite his repeated traffic offenses.

The incident occurred when the driver failed to obey the traffic light and hit the woman, who sustained serious injuries, including brain hemorrhaging, facial fractures, and significant damage.

According to journalist Avishai Grinzaig, court proceedings revealed the driver has a troubling traffic history, with no less than 31 prior convictions. In addition, his record included six additional criminal offenses, though the statute of limitations relegated them to legal irrelevance.

Ignoring the severity of the case and the potential risk to the public, the prosecution demanded that the court hand the defendant nine months of community service. However, the court opted for a significantly more lenient ruling.

In the final ruling, the driver was sentenced to only 200 hours of community service, an 11-month suspension of his driver’s license, and a fine of just 1,500 NIS.

The light sentence has sparked criticism and backlash online, particularly given the gravity of the accident and the driver's record.