The House Judiciary Committee released a memo yesterday (Thursday) titled "The Biden-Harris Administration's Funding of Anti-Netanyahu Non-Governmental Organizations," detailing accusations about how the Biden-Harris Administration neglected its oversight responsibilities and misused taxpayer dollars through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the State Department, and other federal agencies. These funds were used—both directly and indirectly—to support anti-Netanyahu organizations and terrorist groups.

On March 26, 2025, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL) sent letters to six U.S. and Israeli non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to request documents related to any grants, cooperative agreements, or other awards received from the USAID or State Department. The six NGOs were Blue White Future, Movement for Quality Government in Israel, PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Jewish Communal Fund, Middle East Peace Dialogue Network, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. To date, the organizations have collectively produced 380 total documents.

The report states that the Israeli NGO Blue White Future received funds from NGOs—including some U.S. grant recipients—and funded the coalition headquarters for the anti-Netanyahu judicial reform protest.

The Biden Administration provided $42,000 to an Israeli NGO, Movement for Quality Government, to conduct "Civic Activism Training" in Israeli high schools, U.S. nonprofit PEF Israel Endowment Funds provided over $884 million to groups involved in what the report called "anti-democracy protests in Israel," and U.S. nonprofit Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) provided over $42.8 million to the anti-Netanyahu protest headquarters in Israel and the protests’ two main funders.

It further states that U.S. nonprofit Middle East Peace Dialogue Network (MEPDN) may be violating 501(c)(3) provisions of U.S. law by funding "anti-democracy protests in Israel."

In addition to funding groups that opposed the Netanyahu government, the report accuses the Biden Administration of providing U.S. government funding to terrorist-linked NGOs.