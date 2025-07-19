Major (Res.) Yossi Levi, a casualty notification officer from Haifa, was dismissed this week from his position in the IDF after sharing on social media a harsh post from a bereaved brother directed against IDF senior officials - the Chief of Staff, the Chief Military Prosecutor, and the Commander of the IDF's Criminal Investigations Department, and adding the caption 'Be Cursed.'

Levi was reprimanded during a hearing in which he was told that he could not continue to serve as a casualty notification officer due to sharing the post, which was published while he was off duty.

The original post, written by Major (Res.) Dov Yudkin, protested the investigations of soldiers immediately after exhausting operational activities. Yudkin wrote: "You have blood on your hands. Get your dirty hands off the fighters."

In a conversation with his commander, she made it clear: "You did an excellent job, but you cannot continue. It came from the top." Levi responded: "I shared a post from a bereaved brother. I am not against the IDF." However, the decision to dismiss him remained: "You crossed the line - I agree with it."

The IDF spokesperson stated: "The officer was suspended from reserves due to statements inappropriate for an IDF service member, and his continued service will be evaluated later."