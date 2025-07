A combat engineering officer from the 710th Battalion of the 179th Brigade, and a reservist from the 749th Battalion of the 828 Bislamach Brigade, were severely injured earlier Saturday, during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the injuries occurred a result of an APC running over an explosive device in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Both the soldier and the officer were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.