In a significant legal outcome relating to the October 2023 unrest at Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, Russian courts have delivered prison sentences to 135 individuals, Reuters reports.

The country’s Investigative Committee said Friday that sentences ranged from six and a half to fifteen years in connection with a major anti-Israel demonstration at the predominantly Muslim North Caucasus airport.

The incident occurred when hundreds of protesters stormed the airport as a flight from Tel Aviv landed, voicing opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza. Investigators reported they had gathered evidence against 142 participants and concluded probes for 139 individuals.

Three organizers—accused of inciting the violence through Telegram—are currently on Russia’s wanted list, according to Reuters. Investigators did not disclose names of those convicted or indicate whether they pleaded guilty.

Video from the event captured predominantly young male demonstrators chanting “Allahu Akbar,” waving Palestine Liberation Organization flags, and smashing airport glass doors. The clash between protesters and security forces resulted in more than 20 injuries, although no passengers were reported harmed.

In March, the Stavropol District Court handed down heavy sentences to five residents of the Republic of Dagestan who were involved in the October 2023 riot.

The convicts - Ramazan Abdullavkov, Ismail Amirov, Yasin Gadjiev, Magomedli Omarov, and Magomedgadji Chirgilaev - were sentenced to eight to ten years in prison.

President Vladimir Putin attributed responsibility for the unrest to Western nations and Ukraine, though he offered no substantiation. Kyiv denied involvement, while the United States issued strong condemnation of the violence.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)