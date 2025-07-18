Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced on Thursday evening that he is retracting the resignation letter he had submitted in accordance with the Shas party’s Council of Torah Sages, which had instructed its ministers to resign from the government.

Political sources suggest the decision is linked to efforts to advance the appointment of Israel Uzan as Director-General of the Interior Ministry. Uzan is reportedly close to both Arbel and senior Shas officials, and his appointment is viewed as a key move ahead of Arbel's anticipated departure from the ministry.

Addressing the speculation, Arbel released an official statement citing pressing administrative matters that required his continued presence in the role.

"In light of urgent administrative tasks requiring immediate attention at the Interior Ministry, the delay of which could harm the public interest - such as completing the recovery plan and paying salaries to employees of the Nazareth municipality, which is under an appointed committee," Arbel stated.

He added, "In coordination with the movement's chairman, Rabbi Aryeh Deri, I informed the Prime Minister of my decision to retract the resignation in order to complete these tasks."