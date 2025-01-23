Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) decided to revoke the permanent residency permit of a resident of Abu Dis who promoted terrorism.

In a letter sent to the terrorist, Mohammed Asaad Obaidat, Minister Arbel wrote, "I have decided that there is importance in the declarative aspect of revoking your status, and the declarative purpose is clearly met by canceling your permanent residency permit in Israel, as well as the deterrent (and preventive) purpose accompanying it.”

“Based on a comprehensive security assessment, part of which relies on confidential intelligence material about you, it appears that you stand out among the activists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine organization in the Jerusalem area and its surroundings as an extremely radical activist who consistently returns to his old ways, before and after your release from legal custody (be it preventive administrative detention or criminal imprisonment). It also emerges that you constitute a clear risk factor whose continuous and extensive activities are conducted in the framework of promoting the goals of the terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine," Arbel added.

He stressed, "The entirety of your activities, your access to weapons, and your connections with senior figures in the terrorist organization to which you belong, alongside your network of contacts as detailed above, necessitate a clear and decisive action that conveys the declarative message that whoever, through his actions, has effectively severed his connection to the State of Israel in the sense of 'I am not with you' and has placed himself 'outside the camp' and holds an Israeli identity card for the purpose of deliberately undermining the State of Israel, its existence, and its security, especially when living outside the jurisdiction of the State of Israel in connection with terrorists and weapons, shall no longer be entitled to use this status against the State of Israel."

In his letter to the terrorist, the Interior Minister wrote, "In light of all the above, I have found your case to be a clear instance within the framework of the law, taking into account the standards that clearly apply to your situation which justify the use of the revocation authority as stipulated in the Entry Law, and it falls within the law and its purposes - both declarative and deterrent, as well as within the established legal precedent on this matter. Everything, as detailed extensively above, justifies the revocation of your residency in Israel. Additionally, I have found that the presumption applies to you that someone who resides permanently outside of Israel should not remain without a permit for permanent residency outside Israel, without the possibility of acquiring the right to permanent residency outside Israel or without citizenship, according to section 11a of the Entry Law.”

“In light of the aforementioned, I have decided to exercise my authority and revoke your permanent residency permit in Israel, following the recommendation of the advisory committee, the consent of the Minister of Justice, and the consent of the Attorney General," he added.