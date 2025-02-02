Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced in a meeting with Thailand's foreign minister that he had decided to grant residency status to the five Thai hostages who were released from captivity.



During the meeting the two ministers discussed extending the agreement between the two countries to other employment sectors.



Yesterday, the Thai minister met with the Thai hostages who were released together with Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Mozes.





The last Thai citizen that still remains alive in captivity is Pinta Nattapong. Alongside him remain the bodies of Sontha Oakkharasri and Rinthalak Sudthisak, who were murdered in the October 7 massacre.

During the massacre, 49 workers from Thailand were murdered, eleven of whom were employees of Kibbutz Nir Oz.



Thailand's Ambassador to Israel said, after the release of the five last week: "I have been waiting for this day for so long. I can barely breathe. The citizens, the government and everyone in Thailand are waiting with anticipation to see our five prisoners again. I want to thank the Israelis who have taken so much care of them. We notified the six families of the hostages and asked them to wait and see who was going to be released, because we don't know who will be the last prisoner to remain there. Help me pray that he too, as well as the last two bodies, and that all the hostages will be released soon."