Robert Prevost elected first American pope in history, to take the name Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Prevost has been selected to serve as the next Pope following the passing of Pope Francis last month. He will take the name Leo XIV when he assumes the position at the head of the Catholic church.

Prevost, who was born in Chicago, has served as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023. He also served as the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru from 2015 to 2023.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the selection of an American Pope, writing on hos Truth Social platform, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

The European Jewish Congress stated following the selection, "The European Jewish Congress (EJC) warmly welcomes the election of His Holiness the Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. We extend our heartfelt wishes for strength, wisdom, and compassion as he begins his mission as Supreme Pontiff."

"In an era that calls for moral leadership and unity across communities, we look forward to continuing and deepening the Catholic-Jewish dialogue, based on the Nostra Aetate declaration of 1965, rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

"The EJC remains committed to working closely with the Holy See and the wider Catholic community to foster understanding, combat religious-based discrimination, and promote peace and human dignity across Europe and beyond," the EJC statement concluded.

The World Jewish Congress also congratulated the new Pope, stating, “The World Jewish Congress (WJC) congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election as the next leader of the Catholic Church. The WJC’s relationship with the Holy See spans decades and is grounded in a deep, ongoing commitment to interfaith dialogue. This partnership has centered on shared concerns such as the welfare of Jewish and Catholic communities, the fight against antisemitism and hatred, and the defense of religious freedom around the world."

“The WJC looks forward to continuing and deepening this essential dialogue under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV. At a time of global crisis, the importance of this relationship is only heightened.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also welcomed the appointment of Pope Leo. "I congratulate Cardinal Robert Prevost, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, on assuming this sacred and momentous responsibility – the first American Pope. I send you my warmest wishes from the Holy City of Jerusalem."

"We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world.

"May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples. May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world," Herzog said.