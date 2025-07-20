הקריאה למנוע זוועות נוספות צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Kalman Ber, hosted Sheikh Qassem Bader, a leader of the Druze community and President of the World Council for Peace, in his office today.

The meeting, initiated by World Council for Peace member Amichai Levi, focused on the plight of the Druze community in Syria. Sheikh Bader expressed his gratitude to the rabbi for his public call on Israel and the international community to take action in defense of the Druze population facing threats in the region.

During the visit, the sheikh shared the profound grief and pain experienced by the Druze in light of recent events in Syria, as well as the intense fear of renewed atrocities.

Rabbi Ber expressed deep sorrow and affirmed the Jewish people’s solidarity with the Druze during this difficult time. He reiterated the moral responsibility of Israel and the international community to stand by the persecuted Druze population.