International envoys are set to convene at UN headquarters in New York this month to discuss a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a French diplomatic source confirmed on Wednesday, according to AFP.

This ministerial-level meeting precedes a gathering of national leaders scheduled for September.

The conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, was initially slated for mid-June, but the original date was postponed at the last minute following Israel's military campaign against Iran.

Diplomatic sources had previously indicated the conference was rescheduled for July 28 and 29, though participant details were not immediately disclosed until Wednesday’s confirmation of ministerial attendance.

According to the French source, a key objective of the upcoming meeting is to "advance the recognition of a Palestinian state for a certain number of states who have not yet recognized it, including France." Concurrently, the discussions will also focus on "normalization and Israel’s regional integration with Arab and Muslim countries."

Following these ministerial talks, heads of state and government are expected to meet in either Paris or New York, prior to the annual UN General Assembly, which commences on September 22 and will see world leaders in attendance.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is confirmed to attend the New York meeting, according to AFP.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron publicly called upon the United Kingdom to join France in recognizing a Palestinian state, asserting it as the sole path to enduring peace and security in the region.

His remarks were made during a joint press conference in London at the conclusion of his three-day state visit.

"I believe in the future of the two-state solution… which will allow Israel to live in peace and security with its neighbours," Macron stated. He advocated for a unified front between Paris and London, emphasizing, "We must unite our voices in Paris, London, and everywhere else to recognise a State of Palestine and initiate this political dynamic, which is the only one consistent with a perspective of peace."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his government's support for Palestinian recognition "as part of a process," but underscored the immediate priority of securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

More recently, Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state in May of 2024. In June of that year, Slovenia officially recognized a Palestinian state, after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.