One of the few Jews in the community in Damascus was recently arrested by Al-Asharah's regime in Syria, reported this morning (Tuesday) on Kan Reshet Bet.

According to the report, Salim Hamdani, a member of the tiny Jewish community that remains in Syria, was arrested a few days ago. Hamdani owns a shop in the Old City of Damascus and, according to Syrian sources familiar with the details, the reason for his arrest is illegal trade in antiquities.

The sources explained that he was not arrested because of his religion, but because he violated the law. Behind the scenes, efforts are being made within the Jewish community in Syria and possibly even outside it to secure the release of Hamdani.

This is an unusual event in light of the new Syrian government's attempt to show a tolerant attitude towards the Jewish community and even invite delegations of Syrian Jews to visit their homeland.