Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming military secretary, Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman recently wrote a document in which he suggested that Israel continue controlling the Gaza Strip and its civilian population after the war, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the document was distributed to all decision-makers in the political echelon and the defense establishment. It was met with a mixture of surprise and anger since Gofman's proposal negates the official stance of the Israeli government and the IDF as was presented to many since October 7th.

The report also stated that the defense establishment assumed at the beginning that Gofman wrote the document in coordination with the Prime Minister's Office or by its request - but he denied this and claimed that he wrote the proposal based on his own opinion.

Gofman is considered to be an officer who is never afraid to say what he thinks. When Gadi Eizenkot was Chief of Staff, he attacked the military brass who, in his opinion, was not aggressive enough and demanded that ground forces act more in battle.

On October 7th, Gofman went out to fight terrorists and was wounded in a confrontation in Shaar Hanegev. After recovering he served for a few months as the head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Headquarters, a position he recently left. The IDF had already appointed him to lead the division that deals with battle methods, but Netanyahu chose him as his next military secretary.

The IDF Spokesperson commented on the report: "This was an internal and classified document, which presents the officer's opinion only and does not represent the IDF's official stance."