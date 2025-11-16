Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has announced that an Arab-Islamic agreement has been reached to establish an international force that will operate inside the Gaza Strip to maintain security stability and oversee the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Abdelatty said that several countries - which he did not name - have expressed willingness to send troops to join the international force which will be deployed in Gaza.

According to him, Egypt views the halt in fighting in Gaza as a “historic victory” and will continue working to advance the remaining stages of the ceasefire agreement.

Abdelatty stressed that Cairo strongly opposes any attempt to divide the Gaza Strip, saying, “The Gaza Strip will remain a single geographic unit.”

He also expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s plan, noting that a central goal of Egyptian, Arab, and Islamic diplomatic activity is the implementation of the two-state solution.

Regarding reconstruction, the Abdelatty clarified that Cairo opposes Israel beginning rehabilitation work in areas under its military control, out of concern that such a move could lead to the division of Gaza into two separate entities.