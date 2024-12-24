A US judge has postponed the trial for Ryan Routh , the suspect in the second assassination attempt of President-elect Donald Trump, until September 2025, Reuters reported, citing a court order issued Monday.

Routh's attorneys requested a delay from the original trial date of February 10, 2025, citing the extensive amount of evidence to review.

Florida-based US District Judge Aileen Cannon approved the postponement but rejected the defense’s proposal to push the trial to December 2025, calling it "excessive." Instead, she rescheduled the trial to begin on September 8, 2025.

Routh, 58, faces five federal charges , including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Prosecutors allege he positioned himself with a firearm near a Trump-owned golf course in Florida last September, intending to shoot Trump during his presidential campaign.

Routh has entered a not-guilty plea.