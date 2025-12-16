נתניהו הדליק נר שלישי עם עובדי משרדו עומר מירון/ לע״מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the lighting of the third Hanukkah candle at his office this evening (Tuesday) with the Deputy Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Drorit Steinmetz, employees of the office, their children, and their families.

In his speech to the office staff, the Prime Minister said, "Thank you to you, the office workers, and to you, the children of the office. This holiday is always emotional, but it is especially emotional this year. We say, ‘Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the Universe, who performed miracles for our ancestors in those days at this time.’ We are performing great miracles thanks to our heroic soldiers."

He added, "We bow our heads in memory of the fallen in our heroic war against the axis of evil. We will also bring back Ran Gvili, a hero of Israel. And we bless the shared spirit of ours that fights evil."

"We are doing this successfully," Netanyahu continued. "Evil tries, and unfortunately, at times succeeds in harming Jews, who do not have the protection that the State of Israel provides. But our spirit does not fall, and we are very strong, and we are also very united."

In conclusion, he said, "I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the efforts you’ve made this year, certainly also for the coming year. There are more miracles to be made, and we will make them together."

Steinmetz noted in her remarks, "The Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in the presence of the Prime Minister, with the office workers, their children, and grandchildren, is a beautiful and emotional tradition that accompanies us every year and symbolizes more than anything the special spirit of our office: a combination of professionalism, mission, and a unified community."