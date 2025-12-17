Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this morning (Wednesday), spoke with the Chabad emissary and head of the Rabbinical Court in Sydney, Australia, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman - father-in-law of the late Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach - and with the Chairman of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Adv. Arsen Ostrovsky, who was wounded in the attack and has been released from the hospital.

On behalf of his wife and the entire people of Israel, the Prime Minister shared in the grief of Rabbi Ulman and the families of all those murdered, and wished a full recovery to the wounded.

The Prime Minister said that these criminal acts are a result of the antisemitism running rampant in the face of the lax policies of the local authorities and the Australian government, which is obligated to act immediately with all available tools to eradicate terrorism and restore security to the Jewish communities.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the State of Israel stands by the Jewish community in Australia. He expressed his solidarity with the Chabad emissaries and the Jews of Australia, who stand firm and hold fast to great faith and a formidable spirit against those who seek to harm us.