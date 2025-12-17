An 18‑year‑old resident of Ashkelon was detained for questioning after allegedly firing an air rifle toward the yard of a kindergarten in the city while children were playing there.​

The incident occurred on Monday in the early afternoon hours, and none of those present were harmed.​

The investigation was launched following a video posted on social media that documented the shooting toward the kindergarten yard. Upon receiving the report, Ashkelon police officers arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and opened an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.​

Initial findings suggest the act was a prank. Subsequently, after intensive efforts by officers from the Lachish District and the Ashkelon station, and with the assistance of the municipal camera system, the suspect was located and detained for questioning at the city’s police station.​

During the operation, the air rifle allegedly used in the shooting was seized, and the investigation continues to examine all aspects and circumstances of the incident.