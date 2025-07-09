IDF troops, guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to operate in the areas of Shejaiya and Zeitoun to eliminate terrorists and locate weapons. Over the past day, the troops located and dismantled a cache of explosive devices and landmines that were hidden in a civilian structure.

Simultaneously, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist cell, dismantled military structures used for terrorist purposes, and struck a Hamas weapons facility site.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified and eliminated a terrorist cell. Additionally, over the past day, the troops located several shafts and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the al-Janina area in Rafah.

Over the past day, in cooperation with ground troops, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, bobby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, underground tunnels, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure sites.