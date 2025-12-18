Troops of the 2nd Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, have been operating over recent months along the Yellow Line in northern Gaza.

The brigade’s troops have completed their mission in the area and are now concluding their sixth operative rotation, exiting the Gaza Strip. They will be replaced by troops from the 16th Brigade.

During their activity, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, located weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, and dismantled weapons, including explosive devices, mortars, shells, mines, rocket launchers, and rockets intended for launch toward the territory of the State of Israel.

Additionally, the troops dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites, including several tunnel shafts leading to underground routes that were used by terrorists for prolonged stays and for carrying out activity against IDF troops deployed in the area.

IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל