The haredi daily Yated Ne'eman on Thursday morning roused a storm after its front page headline reported a "multi-casualty" incident in Gaza - before the matter was cleared for publication by the IDF.

The front page of the Lithuanian-haredi newspaper boasted a red background with the words, "Not cleared for publication: A multi-casualty incident." The newspaper was distributed before the incident, which killed five haredi 'Chetz' soldiers and injured several others, was cleared for publication.

Galatz journalist Doron Kadosh responded; "Whoever does not know the stomachaches, the stress, and the pressure of the families at home, when rumors start to come in; the hours of sleepless nights, of worry and fear' the phone calls to anyone who might have a drop of information - will not understand."

"He will not understand - and he will not be ashamed. His senses are dulled to the pain of bereavement."

Journalist Kobi Dahan responded: "Yated Ne'eman jumped off the diving board. They violated the censor. When there is no part or understanding, there is also no feeling or compassion."

Former journalist Omer Carmon responded: "The families of the soldiers are superheroes. The Yated Ne'eman this morning showed a horrific and terrifying display of insensitivity. If it is not cleared for publication in order not to hurt the families of the fallen, you do not publish it!!!!!"