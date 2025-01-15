The haredi press criticized the draft bill presented by Defense Minister Israel Katz during the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting on Tuesday.

"Defense Minister Israel Katz participated in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting to present the principles of the draft bill," Yated Ne'eman, associated with the Degel HaTorah political party, reported, adding that “among other matters, they discussed sanctions on yeshiva students."

It was further reported that "In light of this, the haredi representatives reiterated that it is unacceptable for a Jewish state to impose sanctions on Torah learners and that they will take all measures at their disposal to ensure that every yeshiva student who desires to study Torah can do so without interference."

The report continued to state that, "the representatives of the haredi community clarified that when the matters are presented clearly and comprehensively, they will be brought before the esteemed and righteous leaders of the haredi sector, who will decide on the issue that is at the heart of Judaism."

Hamevaser, a newspaper associated with Minister Meir Porush, criticized Katz's proposal: "Empires and kingdoms stronger than the current government in Israel have not succeeded in preventing Jews from studying Torah."

Hamodia, associated with the Gerrer Hasidim, wrote: "The Minister of Defense presented principles of a plan that includes sanctions on Torah learners. Haredi representatives have reiterated that it is unacceptable to punish Torah learners."

Yesterday, the Minister of Defense declared that, for the first time, the law will include personal sanctions. "The first target I set is 50% of the annual turnover, in a gradual manner that will increase each year until the seventh year. The first year is 4,800 recruits, and the second year is 5,700. We propose including economic sanctions if the annual targets are not met, and in general, institutional sanctions on all yeshivas."

Second, personal sanctions are imposed on all those designated for security service, those who are studying and those who are not studying. For example, the cancellation of daycare subsidies and other matters that the committee will have to discuss. I believe that anyone who does not study and does not serve should be sanctioned, but I was convinced during the discussions that sanctions should be put on individual students, and not only on the yeshivot. This was not discussed previously."

Katz emphasized that, "the age of exemption will be 26. An important clause, contrary to the image they tried to create, is that national civil service will not be included in the goals, other than service in the security forces, and there will also be a numerical limitation here, in order to preserve service in the IDF itself. In a situation where the targets are not met over time, the government will pass a new law, to be approved by the Knesset, and during this period all the sanctions will continue to apply."