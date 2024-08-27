The Yated Ne'eman newspaper harshly criticized Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday, with an advertisement featuring Arabic text against Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount appearing on the front page of the newspaper.

"Minister Ben-Gvir repeats folly and endangers the residents of the Land of Israel," reads the front page.

"By the order of our revered rabbis, we state publicly: It is known that according to all Jewish halachic throughout the generations, Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount, referred to by Muslims as 'Al-Aqsa compound,' is strictly forbidden. This view has not changed and remains in force."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir was interviewed Monday by Galei Tzahal and said, "The policy allows for prayer on the Temple Mount, and there is an equal law for Jews and Muslims." Ben-Gvir added, "I would establish a synagogue there."

The Prime Minister's Office commented on the proposal: "There is no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put Ben-Gvir in his place.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu must immediately act to put Mr. Ben-Gvir in his place regarding his statements this morning about the Temple Mount. His irresponsible remarks test Israel's strategic alliances with Muslim countries that are part of the coalition in the fight against the Iranian axis of evil. His lack of wisdom could cost lives," he said.

Ben-Gvir's associates responded, 'The tireless leftist flatterer Moshe Arbel, who is being promoted by [journalist] Ben Caspit and the extremist left, has been eyeing the position of Supreme Court judge since entering the Knesset. He is an ingratiator to the left, the Arabs, the judicial system, and in the case of the Temple Mount also to Hamas and the Waqf. His constant accusation against Jews creates a security risk. Shas voters voted for the right and got Moshe Meretz Arbel."