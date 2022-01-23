Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
Israeli security forces, including undercover officers from the Border Police, captured two wanted Arab terrorists in Samaria.
The arrests were carried out in the village of Azzun in northwestern Samaria, based on intelligence information collected by the Shin Bet (Shabak) internal security agency.
One terrorist was apprehended at a local mini-mart; the other was nabbed at his home.
The two suspects were transferred for interrogation.