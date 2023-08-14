The heat wave currently affecting Israel has caused electricity usage to hit an unprecedented high of 15,690 megawatts, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

On Monday, the Israel Airports Authority reported that due to the weather, incoming and outgoing flights will be delayed.

A spokesperson for the Airports Authority said, "Due to the weather conditions and their influence on the technical systems in the control units, and for the sake of ensuring flight safety it has been decided to temporarily space out the flights landing at Ben Gurion Airport."

"This may cause delays in takeoffs and landings," the Authority said, adding that for those flying on Monday, "it is recommended that travelers check airline updates."

The peak electricity usage occurred on Sunday at 2:53p.m., as the manufacture of electricity from renewable energy sources also reached an unprecedented high.

The previous high occurred three weeks ago, and stood at 15,384 megawatts, about 300 less than Sunday's high.