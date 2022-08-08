Unknown individuals succeeded last week in breaking into a container located on the other side of the first of two fences in the security circle of the airspace at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the burglars attempted to steal weapons. The fence was neutralized prior to the break-in, and the possibility that the burglars had cooperation from a source within the airport staff is being investigated.

Bullets belonging to the Israel Airports Authority were taken from a container located within the secured area near the fence.

The burglars also tried to pass the bullets in bags to the other side of the fence, but did not succeed. The bullets were found, and it is not yet clear what stopped the burglars from continuing the process of stealing the equipment.

According to Israel Hayom, the container also contained other equipment belonging to the Airports Authority, but it is not clear what equipment and what amounts. The investigation is ongoing, and it may be that there was significant equipment there, but as of now the sources responsible for the containers cannot say with certainty what was in it.

The possibility that the burglars succeeded in stealing and passing some of the equipment is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Airports Authority has ordered that an additional investigation be opened, in addition to the police investigation.

The Authority said: "The incident is being investigated by Israel Police."