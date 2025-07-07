IDF forces in the Southern Command continue to operate under the guidance of the Military Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet against terrorist organizations throughout Gaza.

In the northern Gaza Strip, forces from Division 162 eliminated terrorists and destroyed a military structure used to advance terrorist plans.

Meanwhile, forces from Division 99 eliminated terrorists and destroyed dozens of terror infrastructures above and below ground. In the last 24 hours, soldiers from Brigade 646's Combat Team targeted observation posts, military buildings, and anti-tank positions in the Beit Hanoun area.

Forces from Division 98 continue to operate in the Gaza City area, eliminating terrorists and targeting dozens of terror infrastructures. Among the targets attacked were observation posts and terrorist gathering points.

Additionally, forces from Gaza Division continue operations in the southern part of the strip, destroying dozens of terror infrastructure and several weapons.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force attacked dozens of targets across Gaza. Among the targets hit were dozens of terrorists, weapons depots, observation posts, military buildings, and additional terror infrastructures.