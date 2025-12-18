Hundreds of survivors of the horrific Nova music festival massacre, some of whom have committed to observing Shabbat (Sabbath) according to Jewish law, gathered at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem for an emotional Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony initiated by the "Jewish Connection" organization.

Shaked Avraham, a survivor of the massacre, lit the candles and said, "This is closure for me."

He added, "I feel too good after they revived my soul. Recently, I was fortunate to observe Shabbat, something I was so far from. Today, I feel that Shabbat is the fuel for my soul."

Avraham continued, "I remember the moments when I was so far from Shabbat - not just geographically, but mostly spiritually. Shabbat was like a distant light on the horizon, something I heard about, dreamed about, but which I was not able to touch. And now, with God’s help, I was able to observe it here, in all its power and beauty."

Rabbanit Tzili Schneider, Chair of 'Jewish Connection,' said, "It was a special experience to see the survivors who are fortunate enough to observe Shabbat according to its laws, coming together to light Hanukkah candles and drawing closer to the Creator. They are the heroes of Shabbat, and thanks to them, more and more Jews are exposed to the beauty and sanctity of Shabbat."